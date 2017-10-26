10 Spooky Things to Do on a Budget





Let’s face it, the whole month of October is used to celebrate Halloween. Are you on a low budget and feel like you cannot fully enjoy the holiday? With overpriced haunted houses and hayrides, how are college students supposed to enjoy Halloween? Over this much needed fall break, consider some of these great affordable spooky events running as late as November. All of these events are $20 or less, taking place in the Connecticut or New York area.

The New Haven Ghost Walk Tour: Ever wonder about the supernatural beings that are rumored to haunt the streets of New Haven? If so this is the perfect event for you! Learn about the historical sites, including the Grove St. Cemetery and New Haven Harbor. On Groupon an adult ticket is just $11! If this deal is no longer available don’t fret, you can still purchase a ticket for this event for $20, as a student. Yale Symphony Orchestra: Yale’s Annual Halloween Show is one for the books! Love the creepiness of those well-known pieces for only $3-6 for students! This event sells out quick, so get your tickets as soon as possible. Howl-O-Ween at Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo: $12 presale tickets include “two haunted houses, performances, face painting, fortune tellers and more.” Be sure to sign up on the site to avoid paying $15 at the door! Legends of Fear in Shelton CT: It may be a little over budget, but you get the best bang for your buck. With the Hallow $25 ticket (with the college discount $22), you have access to 4 attractions! Featuring “Melon Head Revenge Trail, Haunted Hemlock Manor, Pine Hills Parish, and The Dark Harvest Deep in the Woods”. Walk these Hallowed Grounds. College student discount $3 off combination tickets or $2 off hayride tickets with a college ID. Village Halloween Parade , NYC : Need I say more? Enter the line up on 6th Ave. and Canal Street, wear your best costume and be a part of the action on Halloween night at 7pm. Sleepy Hollow Adventures: It maybe a little out of the way with a 1 ½ hour ride from West Haven, but it is worth it! Visit where the horror tale originated. Enjoy the Horseman’s Hollow ($20), where Historic Philipsburg Manor turns into a haunted trial with vampires, witches, undead soldiers, ghouls, ghosts, and the Headless Horseman.

Sleepy Hollow Cemetery Walking Tours- The Original Knickerbocker: Washington Irving & The Legend of Sleepy Hollow ($10). Trace the footsteps of Washington Irving’s most famous character Ichabod Crane in “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” as we walk to the author’s final resting place during this one-hour walking tour. Learn more about the talented Mr. Irving and his influence on popular culture today.

7.Halloween at The NYC Parks: Free Halloween weekend? Take a trip down to NYC for FREE and discounted events at select parks and museums. If the suggested events don’t interest you head over to www.nycgovparks.org/events/halloween for more cool events this weekend!

“Truly We Live in a Dying World”: A 19th-Century Home in Mourning Exhibition: On Friday, Oct. 27 from 12–5 p.m. the Merchant’s House Museum is opening its creepiest exhibition! For $10, step back in time to 1865 and experience the “poignant scenes of death and grief recreated in the house and explore mid-19th century mourning customs.” You can even “stage your own “postmortem” photograph in our 19th century coffin!” Not your thing? Check out their free “Candlelight Ghost Tours of ‘Manhattan’s Most Haunted House” Event from 6:30 –9:30 p.m. Venture into the ghostly shadows of history by the candlelight to hear first-hand tales of phantom occurrences.

HALLOWSCREAM: An interactive “haunted house” experience for free! On Friday, Oct. 27 the Chelsea Recreation Center in Manhattan is hosting a fright walk 4-8 p.m on Friday and 4-7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28.

Want to do something laid-back with friends? Try some of these cool ideas to get into the Halloween Spirit!

8. Halloween Party: As college students most of us know how to throw a party on a budget. Whether it is a big or small get together, have fun with Halloween party games like Halloween Jinx, a Halloween camera scavenger hunt or horror movie trivia. The possibilities are endless!

9. Horror Movie Night: Not into parties or parades? Try hosting an all-nighter horror movie marathon with your friends. Revisit classics such as Dracula, The Exorcist, The Silence of the Lambs and The Shining. If that is not enough, make more popcorn and work your way to recent releases. Hate horror movies? Have a Disney Halloween movie night and watch classics like Hocus Pocus, Don’t Look Under the Bed, My Mom’s got a Date with a Vampire, and all the Halloweentown movies.

10. Horror Story Night: Not into scary movies? No worries, there are plenty horror authors out there that will give you a good scare. Gather your friends around a campfire late at night and recite creep experts from your favorite horror writers like Edgar Allan Poe, Stephen King, and H.P. Lovecraft.