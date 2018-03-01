Awards

The Charger Bulletin is an award-winning news organization. See the full list of awards here:

2018

American Scholastic Press Association Newspaper Awards – First Place

American Scholastic Press Association Newspaper Awards – Outstanding Section (Sports)

Boston/New England Student Award for Excellence (Talent) – Honorable Mention, Kailey Feshler, Charger Bulletin News Host

Society of Professional Journalists Mark of Excellence Award (Feature Photography) – Samantha Reposa, Managing Editor

2017

American Scholastic Press Association Newspaper Awards – Second Place

College Media Association Pinnacle Award (Mobile App of the Year) – Honorable Mention

