Awards
The Charger Bulletin is an award-winning news organization. See the full list of awards here:
2018
American Scholastic Press Association Newspaper Awards – First Place
American Scholastic Press Association Newspaper Awards – Outstanding Section (Sports)
Boston/New England Student Award for Excellence (Talent) – Honorable Mention, Kailey Feshler, Charger Bulletin News Host
Society of Professional Journalists Mark of Excellence Award (Feature Photography) – Samantha Reposa, Managing Editor
2017
American Scholastic Press Association Newspaper Awards – Second Place
College Media Association Pinnacle Award (Mobile App of the Year) – Honorable Mention
SaveSave
SaveSave
SaveSave