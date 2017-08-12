Ethics Policy

JOURNALISM ETHICS POLICY

Section 1: The Charger Bulletin will abide by industry-standard ethics.

Section 2: The Code of Ethics will be taken from the Society of Professional Journalists guidelines, unless otherwise modified by the Editor-in-Chief with the approval of editorial staff.

Section 3: Ethical journalism is accurate and fair. Journalists should be honest and courageous in gathering, reporting and interpreting information. Ethical journalism treats sources, subjects, colleagues and members of the public as human beings deserving of respect. The highest and primary obligation of ethical journalism is to serve the public. Ethical journalism means taking responsibility for one’s work and explaining one’s decisions to the public.

Section 4: Full details and examples of journalism ethics are available at www.spj.org.

Section 5: Journalistic standards will be enforced in accordance with the policy outlined above. Should a student violate this policy, he/she will be held responsible in accordance with the University of New Haven Academic Integrity Policy, found here.

Questions and additional information about our code of ethics should be directed to the Editor in Chief at chargerbulletin@newhaven.edu.