MENU

States Honor Meek Mill With His Own Day

Matt Verrilli, Staff Writer
April 17, 2019

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Following suit with other states, Connecticut declared a “Meek Mill Day” following his performance in Hartford, CT on Mar. 19. Before stepping on stage, Meek Mill met backstage with State Representative, Brandon McGee who not only handed Mill the key to Connecticut, but also a proclamation officially declaring Mar. 19 as “Meek Mill Day.” The artist recently received similar accolades in the cities of Philadelphia and Houston as recognition for his work as an advocate for criminal justice reform.

A day prior to the concert, Van Jones, CEO of REFORM Alliance discussed his company in Connecticut. Jones also spoke briefly with Governor Ned Lamont about a potential bill that would work to restore voting rights to convicts that are no longer behind bars. According to Jones, it is necessary to be helping convicts rather than continuing to punish them.

Along with Jones, Meek Mill also served as a Co-chair for the REFORM Alliance. Their mission is to “dramatically reduce the number of people who are unjustly under the control of the criminal justice system.” Unfortunately, there are too many who get stuck in the proverbial revolving door of probation and parole with no escape. The goal of REFORM is to produce an alliance made up of leaders in business, government, entertainment, sports, and many others. So where does Meek Mill fit into all of this? Back in Nov 2017, Mill began to serve a prison sentence for violating his probation, which ignited a nationwide debate about the criminal justice system.

Earlier in March, Mill and several other chairmen of REFORM Alliance proposed a bipartisan bill in Pennsylvania which seeks to reform the probation and parole system in the state. The law would prevent state courts from sentencing someone to consecutive prison sentences or extending probation on the basis of technical or even non-violent violations. This bill could completely change the criminal justice system, offering hope to those reentering society in Penn. and potentially many other states going forward.

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Left
  • States Honor Meek Mill With His Own Day

    Entertainment

    Netflix Finds Its New Superheroes in The Umbrella Academy

  • States Honor Meek Mill With His Own Day

    Entertainment

    Playlist of the Week: Spring Weekend

  • States Honor Meek Mill With His Own Day

    Entertainment

    A Review of Billie Eilish’s Debut Album

  • States Honor Meek Mill With His Own Day

    Entertainment

    A Q & A With Conover

  • States Honor Meek Mill With His Own Day

    Entertainment

    Velvet Buzzsaw: The Art of Kill

  • States Honor Meek Mill With His Own Day

    Entertainment

    Drake Crowned Best Selling Artist of 2018

  • States Honor Meek Mill With His Own Day

    Entertainment

    Gunna “Drip or Drown 2” Review

  • States Honor Meek Mill With His Own Day

    Campus News and Events

    BREAKING NEWS: 21 Savage Headlining Spring Weekend Concert

  • States Honor Meek Mill With His Own Day

    Entertainment

    MIC Annual Benefit Show Continues Despite Setbacks

  • States Honor Meek Mill With His Own Day

    Entertainment

    Ariana Grande Receives Backlash Over Manchester Pride Headline Announcement

Navigate Right

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Student News Source of the University of New Haven
States Honor Meek Mill With His Own Day