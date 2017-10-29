Women’s soccer ties American International

chargerbulletin





Tuesday (Oct. 17) Women’s Soccer took on American International in a NE-10 Conference matchup. The Chargers came into the match with a 2-6-2 conference record and a 5-7-2 overall record. This game carried some weight as the Chargers needed to get a win in order to stay in the hut for a postseason berth. New Haven came out kicking as the Chargers took three shots at the net within the first five minutes. Seniors Rachel Dempsey, Allison Morgan, and Kelley Quigley all took shots, with Dempsey’s being the only one on goal. Both New Haven and American International came out with a similar game plan as both teams started to attack the net in the first half. On the defensive end both teams countered each other’s attacks as neither team could get any shots into the back of the net. The Yellow Jackets outshot the Chargers six to five in the first half causing freshman Paige Davis to make four saves in the half.

As the second half got underway both teams continued the stalemate, until minute 60. The Chargers broke through and scored on a cross fired shot 25 yards out by Quigley. The goal was assisted by freshman Samantha Roth. The Yellow Jackets countered with two corner kicks and two shots and eventually delivered the equalizer. Five minutes after the Chargers celebrated, the Yellow Jackets scored off a deflection and celebrated a goal of their own. The Chargers have shown in the past that they cannot hold a lead, and this game wasn’t any different. New Haven took two more shots in the half but couldn’t put any through, forcing the game to overtime. Davis finished the half with four saves, as the Chargers were out shot again, eight to five.

In the first overtime the Chargers did not take any shots. On the counter attack, American International took three shots and a corner kick. Davis made two saves keeping the game tied at one. In the second overtime period New Haven engineered the attack with a shot by Dempsey in the first minute of the period. The Yellow Jackets took three shots of their own, but two were blocked and one was saved by Davis. In the 109th minute the Chargers were awarded a corner kick but came up short. The final chance for the Chargers came on a header by Dempsey that was saved by the goalkeeper. New Haven has three NE-10 Conference games left to play this season, each one more important than the next. The Chargers will be back on Kayo Field Saturday October 21 at 1 pm as they take on Merrimack.