Women’s soccer start season 2-0

Chris DiGeronimo, Staff Writer
September 6, 2018

In a late night thriller on Thursday (Aug 30) women’s soccer pulled off an exciting win, beating the Georgian Court Lions 3-2. After going down 1-0 96 seconds into the game, the Chargers fought back and didn’t let it get out of hand. In the 38th minute senior Emily Morello scored her first goal of the season to even it out for the blue and gold.

Coming out of halftime Georgian Court regained the lead to put them back up 2-1 in the 63rd minute. Soon after Senior Emily Bergold  evened the score again off a corner kick from junior Sorcha Ni Bhraonain.

With the game still tied in the 89th minute, New Haven won the ball in the middle of the field from a goal kick. Freshman Danielle DesRuisseaux collected the ball and passed it to Morello who scored her second goal of the night, to win the game for the Chargers. Sophomore Paige Davis played all 90 minutes and finished her game in net with six saves. The Chargers outshot Georgian Court 14-7 to gain the advantage on offense.

The Chargers continued their hot start as they beat Post University 3-0 on September 1. The Chargers got the offense started early as Morello scored her third goal of the season to put the Chargers up 1-0 in the sixth minute. The goal was assisted by Ni Bhraonain.

Morello wasn’t done as she scored her second goal and fourth overall in the 30th minute to put the Chargers up 2-0 going into halftime. Coming out of the break, the Chargers stepped on the gas pedal as Freshman Mackenzie Myers was able to score the first goal of her career. The Chargers got out to a 3-0 lead and never looked back.

The Chargers’ defense was impeccable as they only allowed four total shots the entire game. Davis and senior Kyra Wolonsavich combined for their first shutout of the season, with Davis making the only two saves ofthe match. The Chargers outshot Post 26-4 continuing their dominance on the offensive end.  

So far this season Morello leads the NE-10 in goals and points with four and eight respectively, matching her career high from last season. Davis currently is second the NE-10 in saves with a total of eight on the season.

The Chargers will return to the field on Saturday September 8th as they begin NE-10 Conference play on the road against Franklin Pierce.           

Women’s soccer start season 2-0