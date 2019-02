Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The 2019 women’s lacrosse season is upon us, and it’s time to get to the action. Last season, women’s lacrosse finished 12-6 overall with a 9-4 record in the NE-10 Conference. The 2018 season ended in the first round of the NE-10 Championship, where the Chargers lost to Merrimack 14-10.

Women’s lacrosse looks to exceed expectations in 2019 as they were picked to finish fourth in the NE-10 Preseason Coaches’ Poll, behind perennial contenders Le Moyne, Adelphi and Merrimack. The Chargers were also ranked No. 20 nationally in the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Association (IWLCA) Preseason Poll.

The 2019 team is led by seniors Mackenzie Reh, Samantha Galler, Kayla Pjatak, Marie Cox, and Madison Unterstein. This experienced group will lead the blue and gold back to prominence in the NE-10 Conference.

“I think this team has outstanding potential, we have been working hard all preseason to make this one of our best seasons yet,” said Reh. “I see our team going further than we have ever previously gone and I know we are all excited to see what is in store for us”.

Reh, the 2019 New England Lacrosse Journal Preseason DII Player of The Year will lead the Chargers high powered offense for the second season in a row. She also looks to capitalize on a career year in 2018 where she contributed 72 goals and 98 points, earning her NE-10 Midfielder of the Year and 2018 First Team All American honors.

On the offense, New Haven will return 313 of their 394 total points from the 2018 season. Some notable players for the upcoming season are senior Samantha Galler, sophomore Kendra Nolan, junior Caroline Maher, and junior Julia Jette who contributed 26, 31, 40 and 28 goals respectively in the 2018 season.

The New Haven defense will be anchored by junior Raven Linton who had a career year in 2018. Linton was named to the IWCLA Second Team All-East Region and received NE-10 All-Conference First Team honors. Linton broke the school record of draw controls in a single season with 126. The blue and gold will return goalkeeping juniors Erika Rinsky and Gianna Guerra. Rinsky and Guerra split time at goalkeeper in 2018 and will look to do the same in 2019.

The 2019 women’s lacrosse season will get underway Feb. 27 when they face Mercy College on the road. The Chargers will have their home opener on Mar. 12 when they take on crosstown rival Southern Connecticut State at Kathy Zolad Stadium. The rivalry will get underway at 4 p.m.