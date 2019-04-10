Women’s Field Hockey Signs Team Impact Member

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

On Thursday, Mar. 28 on North Campus, the Chargers women’s field hockey team added a new member. Team Impact member, an organization that is similar to the Make a Wish Foundation, Isabella Pucillo signed her contract to join the Chargers during her press conference. Pucillo was joined by her mom and many family members and friends. Pucillo was set up to join New Haven’s team through Team Impact’s “Draft Day”. Team Impact connects local kids suffering serious illnesses with local teams to create a lasting friendship and memories the kids will never forget.

“Organizations like Team Impact give children facing serious and chronic illnesses something to look forward to,” said Student Athletic Advisory Committee President, Brianna Mirmina. “Pairing them with teams and organizations that can inspire them to keep fighting and be positive has a huge impact on their life. Our teams have been actively wanting more involvement with Team Impact for a while now and it’s so great to see our field hockey team being placed with Bella. I hope that our other teams get the same opportunities soon and our student-athletes can continue to show their pride and encouragement beyond their rankings”.

Pucillo first met Charger’s field hockey head coach Kelsi Lykens at a McDonald’s, Bella’s favorite place to eat. Lykens knew right away that Pucillo would be a perfect fit for the team. When Pucillo first met the field hockey team, there was an instant connection. The girls laughed and it was as if Bella had always been there.

Pucillo walked through the doors of the office annex to a loud round of applause as she took her seat at the table for her press conference. Coach Lykens started off the conference talking about who Pucillo was and how appreciative they are for having her join their team. The press conference was then opened to questions where sophomore Natalie Shaker was asked what she was most excited for with Isabella joining the team.

“I am most excited to create memories with Bella that will last us both a lifetime,” said Shaker.

After the press conference, the team and Pucillo’s friends and family gathered around to eat some cake and enjoy Pucillo’s big night. Coach Lykens said after that she loves having Pucillo on the team because she has an infectious smile that spreads throughout the team whenever she is around.

“Bella has an energy about her that makes everyone feel good,” said Lykens.

Coach Lykens said it was also very humbling to have Pucillo on the team and they are going to love having her around for the next two years until her contract is up. Even once Pucillo’s contract is up, she knows that they will all still remain closed due to the memories they have made and will continue to make over the years to come.