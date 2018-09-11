Top Live Music Scenes in Downtown New Haven

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

After looking into what downtown New Haven has to offer, I have come across three bars that are top contenders for a nice evening out, off campus. All the prices are reasonable for a college student. Nothing on any of the menus exceeds $24, and these locations are known for their live music. The top picks are: ELI’s Tavern, Firehouse 12, and Karaoke Heroes. All are located within a few miles from school to add some culture, and music to your weekly schedule.

Firehouse 12 is an exceptional, hip space with much to offer.. Firehouse 12 is not only a bar; it’s also a concert venue, recording studio, and record label. During September and a bit of October, they are hosting a jazz series. They also have a full recording studio to rent out, which would be a great experience for our music majors. Rates for the studio are by request. Firehouse 12 bar is open Tuesday through Sunday. Week day hours from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday, the hours are 6 p.m. to 2 a.m., and Sunday from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

It’s always open mic night at Karaoke Heroes. Karaoke Heroes is a superhero-themed bar where you can also sing live music! The bar was recently renovated and is under new management.

Their hours are from Wednesday through Saturday during the week they are open from 8PM to 1AM and Friday and Saturday 8PM to 2AM.It is a fun night out for anyone who loves to sing or just have a good laugh. They also rent private rooms for parties or events to secure that you can sing whatever your heart desires. They are located at 212 Crown Street. Check them out to share your voice.