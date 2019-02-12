Softball Ready to Get Rolling

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The 2019 softball season is just around the corner, and it’s time to get started. Last season, the Chargers finished 25-21 with a 14-12 record in the NE-10 Conference. New Haven ended its season in the NE-10 Championship quarterfinal after losing to Southern New Hampshire 6-2.

The 2019 Chargers will be led by seniors Taylor Luzzi, Maddy Derosia, Sierra Whitlock, Jolie Morrell, and Rachel Gilmore. Head coach Jen Starek added a lot of depth to the roster as the team added seven freshmen including two pitchers, Mia Iodice and Ava Fitzmaurice to help bulk up the pitching staff. Other notable returners are junior pitcher Megan Butts and sophomore Jovanna Hillman who was an NE-10 First Team All-Conference selection as a freshman in 2018. The 2018 season left more to be desired for this experienced group of seniors, and they know what needs to be done to be successful in 2019.

“Last season didn’t turn out the way that we wished it had, so it is important that we learn from it,” said Derosia “This year it will be important for us to simply outwork teams and want it more than any team we compete against. We have great chemistry and have been having solid practices which is pushing the team in the right direction.”

Games may be played during the season, but it is the work you put into the off season that really helps the team. The Chargers believe that they have put in enough work to make a difference on the field.

“In the off season we worked our butts off doing lifting, conditioning, hitting individuals, fielding individuals and other training,” said Derosia. “We spend a lot of time at the batting cages hitting off tees, doing front toss, and going live off of our own pitchers. I’m confident that we will have a great offensive year backed up by solid defense and pitching.”

The expectations for this team have declined as they were picked to finish third in the NE-10 Southwest Division, according to the leagues preseason head coaches poll. The players believe they have what it takes to take it all the way due to the talent and depth that is currently on the roster.

“I believe that we can make it all the way to the World Series this season,” said Luzzi. “Just like two years ago, we gained two strong freshman pitchers this year who have been working their butts off.”

Depth will be a recurring theme throughout the 2019 season, and the players feel that it is a contributing factor that will help them get through their tough NE-10 schedule.

“The fact that we can have multiple people playing multiple positions will definitely be key in our success,” said Derosia. “It causes us to be constantly competing against one another in practice which is only making us better.”

The Chargers will kick off the 2019 season when they travel down to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina to participate in the Snowbird Freezeout on Feb. 15. New Haven will return to West Haven for their home opener on March 1 to take on Saint Thomas Aquinas in a doubleheader. First pitch is set for 2 p.m.