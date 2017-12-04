MENU

Rec Sports Administration Line Up

Catherine Cinque, Staff Writer
December 4, 2017

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






After the departure of Jeff Ryder, the creature of some of our beloved Rec and Club Sports programs, many have been wondering who will take over and continue to help students thrive. Ryder’s old position as senior assistant director has now been restructured to make more time and use out of existing Rec personnel. Alycia Washington has taken over as senior assistant director and the new position is now assistant director for Rec Sports and member guest services.

Ryan Hagen, director of campus recreation, was able to put the rumors to rest about the position being filled and no one showing up. He explained there were candidates on campus at the beginning of the semester but no one was decided on at the time. That was when they resolved to restructure the program and position and adjust the senior assistant director’s duties.

All of these changes have not hindered the day to day operations of Campus Recreation. The university hired graduate student Dallas Luciotti who received her undergraduate degree from Rutgers University. Luciotti helps with the everyday workings including officiating tasks and rec Sports training.

As for the new open position of assistant director for Rec Sports and member guest services, Hagen stated that for this line of work hiring happens in cycles. They will be waiting to hire in the spring when applicants have finished their internships, schooling, or have had a few years’ experience in the field.

The Rec Department will be taking their time Hagen says, “to find the right person for the job who will come up with innovative new programs.”

The Rec does not want this to interfere or alter the student experience in any way and wants students to know they are here to serve the students.

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Rec Sports Administration Line Up

    Charger Athletics

    Men’s Basketball loses 7-5-67 in spite of Upchurch’s career night

  • Rec Sports Administration Line Up

    Charger Athletics

    Mumphrey Signs with German Football League

  • Rec Sports Administration Line Up

    Charger Athletics

    Club Volleyball Host 2017 Winter Open Tournament

  • Rec Sports Administration Line Up

    Charger Athletics

    Women’s Basketball falls to Southern

  • Rec Sports Administration Line Up

    Campus News and Events

    Women’s Volleyball Crowned NCAA D2 East Region Champs

  • Rec Sports Administration Line Up

    Charger Athletics

    Women’s Volleyball Heads to Finals After Win Against Southern

  • Rec Sports Administration Line Up

    Charger Athletics

    Women’s Volleyball Sweeps Caldwell to Advance to NCAA Semifinals

  • Rec Sports Administration Line Up

    Charger Athletics

    NFL Mid-Season Report

  • Rec Sports Administration Line Up

    Charger Athletics

    Club Hockey Defeats MIT in Comeback Fashion

  • Rec Sports Administration Line Up

    Charger Athletics

    Women’s Volleyball Captures Second Consecutive NE-10 Title

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Student News Source of the University of New Haven
Rec Sports Administration Line Up