Playlist of the Week: Best Original Song

In honor of the 91st Academy Awards, which took place on Sunday, Feb. 24, these are some of the current and past winners of Best Original Song.

Shallow – Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

This track, from the most recent “A Star Is Born” remake, was the favorite to take home the prize this year. It was no surprise that it took home the award.

Over the Rainbow – Judy Garland

This classic tune from “The Wizard of Oz” won the award at the 12th annual ceremony in 1939.

Evergreen – Barbra Streisand

A winner in 1976, “Evergreen” is the love theme from the Streisand and Kris Kristofferson-led remake of “A Star is Born.”

Under The Sea – Alan Menken and Howard Ashman

Frequently, songs from Disney animated films will take home the Oscar. At the 1989 Oscars, “Under the Sea” won, beating another song from “The Little Mermaid,” “Kiss The Girl.”

Streets of Philadelphia – Bruce Springsteen

The winner of the 1993 award came from “Philadelphia,” an early film dealing with the topic of HIV and AIDS. The song transcended the film and became a critical success in its own right.

My Heart Will Go On – Celine Dion

With its unmistakable flute melody, “My Heart Will Go On” won the Academy Award in 1997 after being featured in “Titanic.”

Lose Yourself – Eminem

Eminem became an Oscar winner in 2002, when this track, from the film he starred in, “8 Mile,” won Best Original Song.

Skyfall – Adele

“Skyfall” is the title track from the 2012 James Bond film. Two years later, another James Bond theme would go on to win the same award.

Glory – Common and John Legend

This anthem appeared in the film “Selma,” which portrayed the Selma to Montgomery Marches during the Civil Rights movement, and won Best Original Song in 2014.

Remember Me – Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

Disney took home another Academy Award at the 2017 ceremony for this tearjerker from “Coco.” The song is a motif in the film, appearing in multiple scenes.