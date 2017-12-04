Mumphrey Signs with German Football League





Shazzon Mumphrey, a University of New Haven 2017 graduate and member of the Chargers football team,, has signed a contract to play with the Hildesheim Invaders of the German Football League.

Mumphrey spent two seasons with the Chargers after transferring from Florida A&M. With New Haven, Mumphrey split time as both quarterback and wide receiver. He spent his junior year as the starting quarterback, and appeared in four games, including two starts. Overall, he threw for 158 yards and a touchdown while running for 41 yards on 10 carries. As a senior in 2016, he made the transition to wide receiver where he collected 132 yards on seven catches for an average of 18.9 yards per reception.

“We are very happy for Shazzon that he will be going overseas again to continue his playing career,” said head football coach Chris Pincince. “He contributed as a quarterback and a wide receiver in his two years for us, athletically he was one of the most gifted players that I’ve had. He will be a success in the future because of that athleticism, but also because of his work ethic and love for the game of football. We wish him nothing but the best.”

After graduation last year, Mumphry signed a mid-year contract with Denmark’s Triangle Razorbacks midway through the 2017 season. He helped the Triangle Razorbacks reach the Danish semifinals.

The German Football League is an American football league based in Germany. The League is made up of eight teams. The Hildesheim Invaders are currently 3-11 and have fluctuated from the first and second divisions over the past few years so Mumphrey will look to get them back to their winning ways once he joins the team.