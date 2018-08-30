MOOYAH Opens Under Atwood

Close Everett Bishop

Everett Bishop

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

For Prakash Wadhwani, the idea of franchising isn’t exactly new. Wadhwani is the owner of MOOYAH, a burger joint located under the university’s newest residential hall, the Atwood. According to him, MOOYAH prides itself in providing its customers with all natural ingredients and becoming an international chain in only six years. Though his MOOYAH franchise is his first venture into the food service industry, Wadhwani has experience elsewhere. After managing several other franchises, most notably barber shops across Connecticut, investing in real estate and mainstream business, and even starting an investment fund in securities after working as a banker during the 2008 economic crisis, Wadhwani says he thinks he has the know-how to succeed. “This is a franchise I did a little bit of diligence on in comparing it to some of the better burger places,” said Wadhwani. “Five Guys and Shake Shack seemed to be a little more hyped up and Five Guys seems to be a little saturated now. Their quality of food doesn’t compare to the quality we have. Our food is amazing.” According to the restaurant’s website, fries served at MOOYAH go through a 24-hour, six-step process before they are served. Their beef is 100% certified Angus Beef, meaning that it the beef is taken from a specific breed of cow. (Though Angus beef typically grades higher on the USDA scale, it is important to note that Angus isn’t necessarily a grade of quality.)

And Wadhwani wasn’t the first to think about opening a MOOYAH franchise in Connecticut. In fact, two other locations exist, one near the University of Connecticut and another in Newington, and all are a part of the company’s plan to expand into the New England area.

But what did Wadhwani set out to accomplish by opening a MOOYAH franchise? A solid return on investment (R.O.I.), to create jobs, and to feed the university community, he said.

“We hired 38 people in the first two weeks prior to opening,” said Wadhwani. “And we’re continuing to hire. It’s great to create jobs. And it’s important to feed the kids great meals.”

But feeding university students isn’t the only way Wadhwani hopes to help the community. In addition to giving students a new dining option, Wadhwani is also planning to give money to the university football and basketball teams through advertisements and even hopes to work with the university’s school of business.

“I’m definitely going to support the athletics program, for the football team and the basketball team,” said Wadhwani. “And Dr. Ron Kuntze is teaching a social media class, and they’re doing a project on MOOYAH. So, hopefully it gives back both ways.”