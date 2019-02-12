Men’s Track and Field Ends Successful Regular Season

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Men’s track and field took home gold for the weight throw at the Spartan Invitational in Staten Island on Jan. 11 as they returned for the season. Senior Michael Kandolin threw a distance of 17.57 meters to secure the gold for the Chargers.

This was Kandolin’s second straight gold and the effort was enough to earn him his second Male Field Athlete of the Week honor from the NE-10 office.

Kandolin finished 14th in the shot put competition, while teammate junior Jonathan Pierre placed 12th with a distance of 13.21 meters in a 53-man pool.

Next up on the schedule was the Joe Donahue Games in Boston, the Chargers swept the weight throw contest as Kandolin took home gold, senior Dillon Swaine earned silver and Pierre collected bronze.

In the triple jump competition, freshman twins Jackson and Jacky Marescot finished in second and third place respectively.

The Chargers’ next competition was at the John Thomas Terrier Classic in Boston, where Kandolin won his fourth weight throw of the indoor season. He was the only non-Division I competitor with a top-10 finish.

This contest also saw all eight men in the 200-meter dash set a new season-best time, led by sophomore Matt McLaughlin with 22.75 seconds.

The most recent contest for the Chargers came at the New England Intercollegiate Amateur Athletic Association championships where freshman AJ Greene hit a National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) provisional qualifying mark in the long jump competition.

Greene set a new personal record with a jump of 7.13 meters, which earned him All-New England honors and is now the top long jump in the Northeast-10 and the NCAA East Region on the year.

Following the meet, he was announced as both the NE-10 field athlete of the week and field rookie of the week.

Most recently for the Chargers, the team took the short drive into New Haven for the Giegengack Invitational at Yale University, where junior Michael Reddy took home gold on the mile run.

He finished with a time of 4:22.40, more than three seconds off the second place finisher, to take home the only medal of the day for the blue and gold.

Freshman Brett Deri finished just four-hundredths of a second off the first place runner in the 400-meter dash, earning him a personal best of 52.03 seconds.

The Chargers next meet will be this coming weekend, Feb. 16 and 17 for the Northeast-10 conference championships.