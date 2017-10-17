Men’s Soccer Lose Three Matches Straight

On Tuesday,October 10th, The Chargers took on the Southern New Hampshire Penman on Kayo Field. New Haven, coming off a 2-0 loss to Saint Anselm, started off strong right out of the gate. The Chargers were able to draw a corner kick 33 seconds into the contest, but weren’t able to capitalize on the kick by freshman Estanislao Desseno. The Penman countered the Chargers attack with three shots on goal that were all saved by sophomore goalkeeper Stefano Lorusso. The Penman continued their attack, hitting the crossbar on one shot attempt, and eventually scoring at the 9:35 mark in the first half. Lorusso came out of the net and was unable to make the save as the ball was easily put in behind him.

With 15 minutes to go in the first half, Southern New Hampshire got on the board again, this time off a save by Lorusso. The ball was put back into play off his glove, collected by Southern New Hampshire and beamed into the back of the net a second later. In the first half, the Penmen looked like the better team. The Chargers were not able to spend much time in their offensive zone as they were outshot 12-3 in the first 45 minutes. Besides the two blemishes, the Chargers were able to get back and play solid defense.

Coming out of the half, The Chargers came on the attack again, getting two shots off in the first five minutes. The second half proved New Haven’s hustle and grit as they were able to spend more time in their offensive zone and force a lot of Southern New Hampshire mistakes and turnovers. The tenacity that graced the Chargers in the first 16 minutes of the half faded away as Southern New Hampshire scored again 17 minutes in to increase the Chargers deficit to three goals. The goal was scored by the Penman’s Alex Satrustegui, his second of the game.

In desperation, the Chargers pushed the ball upfield, but weren’t able to capitalize until 11 minutes left in the half. The Chargers moved the ball around and, after a cross from graduate student Simao Sousa Branca, sophomore Pablo Perez was able to head it into the back of the net for his second goal on the season. The Chargers cut the deficit to 3-1. After a couple of more shots, The Chargers just simply ran out of time and weren’t able to capitalize on any of their opportunities.

The Penman’s defense was relentless and they ultimately came out on top 3-1. In the second half the Chargers tied Southern New Hampshire with five shots a piece with five total on goal. Lorusso finished the day with 8 saves on 11 attempts. The Charger return to Kayo Field on Friday October 13th as New Haven takes on NE-10 rival Bentley.