Luzzi, Chargers Sweep Caldwell to Cap 30 Win Regular Season

Charger softball swept a Thursday afternoon doubleheader over the visiting Caldwell University Cougars, winning game one 3-2 and game two 2-1. The Chargers finished the regular season 30-13 and 23-6 in NE-10 Conference play.

Senior shortstop, Taylor Luzzi was the star of the day, as she contributed to the first five runs scored on the day for New Haven, finishing with three RBIs and two runs scored.

Game one saw the Chargers break through early, with freshman Rachel Crafts doubling in the bottom of the first to score Luzzi for the first run of the game. In the very next inning, sophomore second baseman Melissa Bike came around to score on a hit by Luzzi who reached first on a fielder’s choice to give New Haven a 2-0 lead.

That result would hold until the top of the sixth where the Cougars plated a pair of runs to bring the game back even. Freshman pitcher Mia Iodice came on in relief of freshman Ava Fitzmaurice at that point, and was able to prevent Caldwell from taking the lead.

The Chargers answered right back in the bottom half of the inning where Luzzi doubled to left center field to score the eventual winning run.

As for game two, the Chargers once again attacked early, scoring two runs in the opening inning as Luzzi drove in a run early on and came around to score later in the inning as Crafts was able to reach on an error.

The Cougars were able to rally in the top of the fifth, scoring one run, with contributions of two Charger errors before Iodice came on in relief once again, this time for junior Megan Butts, to prevent further damage.

Iodice would close out the game for the Chargers, pitching two more innings off shutout softball to seal the 30th win on the year for her team, and earn her the second save of her career. She also earned the win in game 1, also in relief after the Cougars came back to tie the game.

The Chargers earned the two seed in the southwest division and will travel to Saint Anselm to play in the quarterfinal round of the tournament Thursday. Saint Anselm will be the hosts for the quarterfinals Thursday through the championship Saturday afternoon.

New Haven will play the winner of Tuesday’s first-round matchup between the number three seed in the northeast, Merrimack and the number four seed in the northeast, Assumption. This game for the Chargers will be the first of two games on Thursday, with first pitch scheduled for 12 p.m.

With a win, the Chargers would advance to the semi-finals and play the host, the top seed in the northeast division, the Saint Anselm Hawks Friday at noon. The championship game is scheduled for Saturday at 12 p.m.