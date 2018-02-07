MENU

Introducing the Charger Bulletin Editorial Board

The Charger Bulletin
February 7, 2018

The Charger Bulletin will be starting an editorial board to allow students to voice their opinions on school based issues. The board will consist of a diverse group of University of New Haven writers, sharing their perspectives, viewpoints, and opinions, to serve as the voice of students throughout the university.

The articles written by the Editorial Board will be completed as a group, excluding names. The board will consist of opinion editor Alessia Bicknese, a senior, opinion writers Kiana Quinonez, a junior, Mitsouki Sanchez, a first-semester senior, Marissa Rosado, a senior, and student Majelique Lewis, a junior. The first Editorial Board article will be published February 14.

Topics that the editorial board will address will be life on campus, issues that all college students face, academics, and of course, parking and food.

The editorial board will be mainly non-political and will refrain from taking sides in national debates over issues, but rather point out the issues seen in our community that we interact with every day.

It is and has always been the mission of the Charger Bulletin to represent the views and values of the university community. Our new feature will allow us to do that, and provide another forum where students will have their voices heard.

We hope to involve the community in this forum,and encourage providing direct feedback online or via email. To learn more about the Charger Bulletin Editorial Board, visit chargerbulletin.com.

