Fantasy Football Sweeps The Nation

Over the past ten years the definition of “football season” has changed dramatically. Traditionally, “football season” means fans pick one team to root for and you went on the emotional rollercoaster with them throughout the season.

Patriots and Giants fans enjoyed success, while Jets fans endured the pain and suffering.

Flash forward to 2017 and the term “football season” actually means it’s time for fantasy football. Fantasy football allows fans to stray away from watching only one team and allows them to stay connected with all 32.

Why would a New York Jets fan watch Josh McCown throw 2,000 interceptions, when they could witness Antonio Brown or Julio Jones catch touchdowns for their fantasy team. The younger generations can’t grasp the concept of staying loyal to one team because they have many outlets to cheat. Today, fans can receive notifications about every team through various apps, like Bleacher Report and ESPN, so why not take advantage.

Another incentive that goes with fantasy football is that a lot of leagues include entry fees and prize money; therefore, fans are basically gambling their money with the hopes of winning big.

The 2017 fantasy season has been dubbed as “the year of the receiver.” Based on ESPN’s top 200 rankings six of the top ten overall fantasy players are wide receivers: Antonio Brown (3rd overall), Odell Beckham (4th overall) Julio Jones (5th Overall), Jordy Nelson (6th overall), Mike Evans (8th overall), and A.J Green (9th overall).

The top two players in this year’s rankings are David Johnson, running back for the Cardinals, and Le’Veon Bell, running back for the Steelers. These two are both coming off monster fantasy seasons, but it is going to be hard to duplicate the success they had in 2016.

Avid fantasy fanatics best advice this year is to try and grab an elite receiver in the first round and try to build a team around him. Some sleepers to look out for are Michael Thomas of the Saints and Doug Baldwin of the Seahawks. Thomas emerged as Drew Brees’ number one receiver in 2016. The Saints didn’t really add any competition for Thomas so he should be getting most of the targets. The Seahawks, on the other hand, are trying to get rid of Jermaine Kearse so that should open up more targets for Baldwin, who led the team in receptions the last three years.

One running back sleeper to look out for is Kareem Hunt. Hunt is a rookie but with the injury to spencer ware and will be the workhorse of Kansas City Chiefs who love to run the ball. One tight end sleeper that will be available in the late rounds is Julius Thomas of the Miami Dolphins. Thomas is getting old, but he is a reliable set of hands in the end zone. Thomas is coming off two down years in Jacksonville because of Blake Bortles, but he should have a lot more success with Jay Cutler throwing him the ball.

Last but not least, the quarterback. One quarterback sleeper is Jameis Winston. He has been consistent over his first two years, but he really has an opportunity to break out in year three. With all the weapons that were given to him this offseason and his average draft position he might even turn out to be fantasy gold.