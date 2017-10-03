Coach Ted Hotaling Gets Extension





University of New Haven Associate Vice President, Director of Athletics and Recreation Duane Bailey announced Monday (Sept 25th) a three-year extension for men’s basketball coach Ted Hotaling.

Hotaling is the ninth head coach in program history, ranks fourth all time in winning percentage and third all-time in wins. Hotaling became the fourth coach in New Haven history to reach 100 wins as a coach, doing so last season with a 98-74 road victory at Pace.

Under Hotaling’s leadership the Chargers have amassed a record of 102-93. In his seven seasons at New Haven, Hotaling has led the Chargers to the NE-10 tournament five times and has made two NCAA tournament appearances, most recently in 2014.

“Extending coach Hotaling’s contract demonstrates our commitment to continuing to build our men’s basketball team into a championship program” said Bailey. “Coach Hotaling is one of the most technical coaches I have met. His ability to develop young players into potential stars is unmatched, and I have full trust our program will continue to contend for a top spot in the NE-10 under his leadership.”

Some players like senior Joe Doganiero have really taken a liking to coach Hotaling and have really learned a lot.

“Playing under coach Hotaling for these past four years has truly been an honor, and I’m thankful I get to learn and play for a great coach like him,” Doganiero said. “His level of competitiveness and focus is motivating to me and constantly makes me work as hard as possible to be the best player I can be. Over my college career I have learned countless things from coach whether it be on or off the court, the biggest thing to me is how to approach each day with the same attitude that I’m going to work as hard as possible to get better and grow everyday.”

In his first season at the university, Hotaling led the Chargers to an 8-18 overall record and a 6-16 record in the NE-10. That year New Haven ranked among the top three-point shooting teams in Division II.

As a team, New Haven ranked 31st in three- point field goal percentage and 32nd in three- point field goals per game.

In 2011-12, Hotaling coached the team to a seven- win improvement going 15-13, and clinched the team’s first winning season since 2004-05. In 2012-13 Hotaling coached the Chargers to a 20-9 record, their first 20- win campaign since 2003-04.

New Haven reached the NCAA postseason for the first time since 2004 and earned its first win in the tournament since 2003.

He also mentored the NE-10 2012 Defensive Player of The Year, Erik Anderson. Anderson finished second in the nation with 18 double- doubles while ranking third with 12 rebounds per game and ninth in blocked shots with 2.45 per game. Anderson then went on to win the award two more times under Hotaling’s leadership.

2013-14 was one of the best seasons under Hotaling as the team went 21-9 posting the best record under Hotaling. The Chargers also notched a 20-win season for the second time and made the NCAA postseason for the second consecutive year.

Hotaling has coached countless All NE-10 players and has coached the Chargers to lead the NE-10 throughout the years. This season Hotaling will look to continue on his past success as he gets the Chargers ready for the future.