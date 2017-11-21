Club Hockey Defeats MIT in Comeback Fashion

The University of New Haven’s club hockey team won an 8-7 overtime thriller at Edward Bennett Rink in West Haven against Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). The Chargers got on the board early, as William Forte scored. Then it went all downhill for the Chargers. Two penalties 20 seconds apart gave MIT a two- man advantage and they took advantage as they made it 1-1 with 14:31 left in the first half. MIT would score again this time it wasn’t on the power play it was shorthanded. With 5:03 left in the first half, the Chargers were on the power play and it was a solid one for the Chargers, but they couldn’t finish. The Chargers were caught out and MIT got a breakaway and made it 2-1. At the beginning of the second half the Chargers, got two tough penalties on two tough hits and this lead to another 5 on 3 and a goal for Carson Smith from MIT. This would lead to the Chargers changing goalies. It was 4-1 and things were looking bleak for the Chargers. That would soon change as Alex Scranton scored a power play goal with 7:45 that put the Chargers down only 2 goals. With 6:09 in the second period the puck bounced around the goalie crease and eventually Scott Ondevilla put it in. Defenseman, captain Dan Kurtz, scored with 5:09 in the second period as MIT looked like they were worn out as they only had 11 players on the team. MIT was able to finish the second period 4-4, but the Chargers were able to comeback from a 4-1 deficit. The Chargers struggled out of the gate in the third period. With 19:30 left in the third period, MIT scored as poor defense from the Chargers lead to an easy goal. The Chargers answered again with 15:21 left in the third period. Brandon Argryos scored and made it 5-5 to tie it back up for the Chargers. With 13:19, MIT scored again and were ahead of the Chargers. Kurtz picked a penalty for slashing the scorer. With MIT on the power play, they scored again and made it 7-5. The Chargers fought back. Kurtz scored and made it 7-6 on a power play with 5:00 minutes left. Kurtz made it 7-7 with 1:31 and that goal was also his third of the game. This lead to the Chargers crowd getting back into it. Nothing happened after Kurtz’s third goal as they would go to overtime. With four minutes left in overtime, Kurtz looked like he had the winner as the puck clearly looked like it went into the net but was ruled off by the refs. It wouldn’t matter for the Chargers, as with 2:30 left the Chargers would win it 8-7. This was a big win for the Chargers and their first win at home.