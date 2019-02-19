MENU

Christa Cooper to Lead Charger Volleyball Team

Christa Cooper to Lead Charger Volleyball Team

Ethan Cardona, Staff Writer
February 19, 2019

Christa Cooper has been named head coach of the Charger volleyball program. She is the fourth head coach in the team’s 43-year history.

Cooper takes over for interim head coach Robin Salters, who returned to the sideline for New Haven in late September when then-head coach Ana Paula Pego was forced to step down amid immigration issues.

Cooper joins the Chargers after a five-year stint as an assistant coach at Ferris State University in Michigan. During her time with the Bulldogs, she helped the team to a 138-28 record, won five straight Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) championships and made it to the NCAA Midwest Regional championship in each of the last two seasons.

She began her career at Division III St. Catherine University,and has also worked as an assistant at Division I Montana State, and Division II University of Mary.

“Obtaining this position is just the beginning.” said Cooper in an interview for newhavenchargers.com. “I am excited to lead this championship level program which has such a storied history of success and pride.”

Cooper brings an impressive playoff resume to a New Haven program that has reached the NCAA playoffs every year since 2006, been the top seed in the east region the past two seasons, and prior to last season, had won back-to-back NE-10 Conference Championships.

For a full sit down interview with new head women’s volleyball coach Christa Cooper check out the Charge-Up on Monday, Feb. 25.

