Charger Athletics Announce New Partnerships with ESPN, iHeart Radio

This year, University of New Haven Athletics is taking a big step forward in sports media. Director of Athletics and Recreation Duane Bailey announced that two new partnerships will make all aspects of athletics including games and player and coaches interviews available to fans across the country.

The partnership will include the expansion of the Charger Sports Network, adding four radio stations: ESPN Radio 1300, 960 WELI, 100.9 The Beat and KC 101. These radio station will be brought in through partnerships with WICC 600 AM and iHeart Media.

“We’re excited to provide this premium content – previously unavailable – to our fans, alumni, supporters, and the Charger community,” said Bailey.

Bailey also announced that this new partnership will make the University of New Haven the first university to offer live game broadcasts through a special custom app available to people subscribing to the Roku, Android TV, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV apps. This will allow New Haven to obtain millions of viewers and subscribers.

The plan is to expand the university’s reach throughout the state of Connecticut, according to the athletics department. It will allow the New Haven Chargers brand to grow to heights that have never been reached, given the fact that we are a small Division II school. This opportunity will allow the university to compete for viewership with the big Division I schools such as UCONN and Sacred Heart, which will bring in more fans and more money.

This fall, the radio partnership will feature weekly interviews with football head coach Chris Pincince as well as assistant coaches and student athletes on the team. On Fridays, Pincince will be on the Morning Drive on WICC 600 AM for the Friday Football Huddle interview at 9:30 a.m. A member of the football coaching staff will join The Coach, George DeMaio on iHeart Radio’s 960 WELI at 6:30 a.m. on Saturday mornings to go over that week’s game. Fans can also Tune in every Friday to The Rob Dibble Show on ESPN 1300 to receive coverage of every football home game. KC 101 and 100.9 The Beat will also make appearances at basketball games and other events.