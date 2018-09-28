MENU

BREAKING NEWS: Ana Pego Out as Volleyball Coach, Robin Salters Back in

Chris DiGeronimo, Sports Editor
September 28, 2018

On Friday Sept. 28 it was confirmed by University of New Haven Athletics that Ana Pego will no longer be serving as the women’s volleyball coach. Pego will be replaced by former coach Robin Salters, who was formally the deputy director of athletics.

Pego has coached the team to a 15-3 overall record and a 6-0 record in the NE-10 so far this season. The coaching change will be effective immediately.

“It is an ongoing and fluid situation, we cannot comment any further,” said associate director of athletics for strategic communications, Dan Ruede.

This is a developing story, more details will be provided as they become available.

