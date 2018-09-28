BREAKING NEWS: Ana Pego Out as Volleyball Coach, Robin Salters Back in

Share on Google Plus

Share on Google Plus

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

On Friday Sept. 28 it was confirmed by University of New Haven Athletics that Ana Pego will no longer be serving as the women’s volleyball coach. Pego will be replaced by former coach Robin Salters, who was formally the deputy director of athletics.

Pego has coached the team to a 15-3 overall record and a 6-0 record in the NE-10 so far this season. The coaching change will be effective immediately.

“It is an ongoing and fluid situation, we cannot comment any further,” said associate director of athletics for strategic communications, Dan Ruede.

This is a developing story, more details will be provided as they become available.