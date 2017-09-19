BoJack Horseman: Season 4 Hits Netflix

If you are looking for a new series to binge on Netflix, your search is over: the fourth series of the Netflix Original Series BoJack Horseman is now available to stream. The series employs twisted comedy and mildly dark humor to create a fascinating commentary on relevant issues today including societal attitudes, mental illness, and politics.

BoJack Horseman follows the story of BoJack, an animated horse and washed-up television star, that is trying to cope with his irrelevance. He spirals into depression, which is only furthered by his terrible coping mechanisms. Throughout the series, viewers watch him make many mistakes, self-destructing and pushing away the characters that love and need him most. In this season, BoJack faces moral dilemmas and struggles with the responsibility that comes with taking care of his mother and welcoming his newly-introduced daughter into his life.

Even though BoJack’s story is dark, the show is not a difficult watch: the show provides a comedic yet insightful commentary on pop culture that anyone will enjoy. BoJack and his friends live in Hollywood, a shallow community where celebrities force interaction and use each other for personal gain. Characters such as his friend Diane are celebrities, aspiring politicians, talent agents, and feminist bloggers that are trying to keep up with a fast-paced world with constant drama.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jane Krakowski, Matthew Broderick, Kristin Bell, and Rami Malek are only a few of the celebrities that are introduced in the new season, joining an already impressive roster of guest stars including Jessica Biel, Felicity Huffman, and Zach Braff.

The growing crowds of celebrity guests and viewers are due to the meticulous detail that gives the show its flair. Visual puns such as BoJack Horseman being packed into a bus with sardines (“like sardines in a can”) and book titles that are relevant to particular animals in characters’ homes are scattered throughout every episode. Fans of shows such as Bob’s Burgers and Archer will enjoy a similar style of writing to both series applied to a more serious show that forces the viewer to reflect upon their own flaws.