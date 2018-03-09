Baseball Continues Hot Streak While Softball Splits Doubleheader

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Coming off a double header sweep of Mercy College on Sunday, baseball took the field on Tuesday to take on Bridgeport in their home opener. After getting two solid starts from seniors David Palmer and Tim Kennedy on Sunday, Head Coach Chris Celano gave the ball to sophomore Devon Dimascio to shut down the Bridgeport offense. Dimascio did just that as he struck out five, giving up just three hits in five shutout innings. This was a true pitching duel as the opposing Purple Knights allowed the Chargers high-powered offense to just two hits that day.

The Chargers were able to make something out of nothing as junior Joe Ciaco and Freshman Rob Giovanelli got the hits to get the offense going. Graduate Student Tom Walraven batted in one run and sophomore Billy Huber bunted home two more, giving the Chargers a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the eighth. Senior Kellen Croce took to the hill in the top of the ninth, retiring the side in order to seal his first save on the season. This was only the second time this season that the Chargers were held under double digit runs, but they still found a way to win.

The Chargers’ 7-0 record is the best start for the team since the 2004 season when they started 8-0. New Haven will look to get that 8th win on Saturday March 10 when they take on Adelphi in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Softball also took the diamond on Tuesday for a double header against Queens College. In the first game sophomore ace Megan Butts took the mound for the Chargers. Butts was not her usual dominant self as she gave up eight runs and 12 hits in 6.2 innings.

The Chargers offense was also not on target as they were held to just four hits on the day. New Haven had opportunities to get the offense going by putting runners on in the second and sixth innings but couldn’t get the job done. Overall, the Chargers left six runners on base giving them their highest total on the season without scoring a run. The 9-0 loss was also the first time the Chargers were shutout in their seven games played this season.

The Chargers looked to avenge their loss in the night cap of the double header. This time New Haven struck first as they were able to put runs on the board in the first two innings. Freshman Jovanna Hillman extended the lead with a homerun over the left field fence to put the Chargers up 3-0 in the fourth inning. In the sixth inning senior Marissa Colby came in for a pinch-hit single extending the Chargers lead to 4-1.

Earning the victory in game two was sophomore Kylie Stonebreaker. Stonebreaker pitched a complete game, giving up two hits, one unearned run and five strikeouts.

The Charger will take the field again on Saturday March 10 as they take on Carson- Newman in Jefferson City, Tennessee.