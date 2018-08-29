Back to School Playlist

Welcome back, Chargers! Whether you’re starting out as a freshman or spending your last year here as a senior, have a listen to these bands that call the University of New Haven home.

Jazz BBQ – Sonar Shack

Sonar Shack and their jazz-inspired progressive style have been rocking the Connecticut scene since 2016. You are sure to find something to jam to.

Someone Else – Him or Her

This band aims to “specialize in making you rock and cry all at the same time,” according to their bio. This tune off their EP “Palace,” is proof.

These Bugs – Crystal Clear

Crystal Clear is “looking to share our sounds from this galaxy to the next.” Crystal Clear takes you on an emotional journey with “These Bugs,” leaving you dancing with quiet nostalgia.

Game Changer – On the Fritz

You might have seen these University of New Haven alumni at many German Club events playing this hit. Their punk ska vibe can get anyone moving to the beat.

Painted Skies – Gravity Senses

Psychedelic Space Rock is one way to describe the musical style of these University of New Haven seniors. From their album “567,” “Painted Skies” is sure to take you on a journey.

No – Carlos Danger

Carlos Danger’s bio describes them as “90s Midwest meets 2004 MTV.” These seniors are emo-pop & it is shown on “No” off their EP “People We Can Never Meet.”

Honey – The River

This University of New Haven alumnus shows his rhythmic talent on “Honey.” The music video is filled with great energy, concepts, and comedy.

Finger Food – Strawberry Cheesecake

These University of New Haven alumni’s “sweet strawberry jams will have you mixing up your taste buds and earbuds.”

For My Mental Health – The Hound

These University of New Haven seniors write songs for “telling stories of love, loss, and knowing,” according to their bio. All three are shown on “For My Mental Health” off their debut album, “Conversations, Vol. 1.”

Nails 2000 – Psychic of Orange

This University of New Haven junior shows off his ‘bedroom pop’ style with “Nails 2000.” This is a song that will get you lost in your feels.