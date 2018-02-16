“13 Reasons Why” Season 2: What We Know

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Based on the 2007 novel by Jay Asher, executive producer Selena Gomez spent years getting the novel Thirteen Reasons Why made into a tv show with her mom Mandy Teefey. The long awaited project finally aired last March on Netflix. All thirteen episodes aired at once and the show received mixed reviews. Shortly after its release, critics began saying that the show glorified suicide.

An article posted last April by Buzzfeed explains why the show is dangerous. “Experts say 13 Reasons Why presents a rather simplistic blame game, dangerously reinforcing the incorrect idea that suicide is the only way you can truly be heard, or that it can be used as a tool to make those who have hurt you suffer” said author Jenna Guillaume.

Season 1 was a roller coaster ride from start to finish, with each episode keeping viewers on the edge of their seats. For those who haven’t seen 13 Reasons Why, the show follows Hannah Baker who, upon taking her own life, leaves fellow classmate Clay Jensen seven cassette tapes. The tapes explain the thirteen reasons what led her to take her own life and each tape is meant for a different person who played a part in her suicide.

Netflix Official Trailer for 13 Reasons Why S1 Netflix Official Trailer for 13 Reasons Why S1

“I feel like if this is what we are going to talk about, we might as well do it in a way that’s going to be honest, it’s going to be real, and it stays true to the book” said Gomez in an interview last June.

Season 1 dealt with several intense topics for some viewers. Along with portraying suicide, the show also dealt with rape and sexual assault. Following critics and parents’ comments and concerns, Netflix took a stand. Netflix added graphic content warnings before corresponding episodes and a viewer warning card before the pilot.

“While many of our members find the show to be a valuable driver for starting important conversation with their families, we have also heard concern from those who feel the series should carry additional advisories,” Netflix said in a statement published last May.

After viewers completed Season 1, speculation on if there would be a second season began to rise. It was confirmed in May of last year that the show would be receiving a second season. The cast was secretive with behind the scenes pictures of Season 2, but in December it was confirmed by an Instagram post by Gomez that the show had wrapped filming. The pictures show the whole cast of Season 1 and includes Katherine Langford who plays Hannah Baker.

Last August, Buzzfeed announced that Season 2 would be receiving seven new cast members. So what can be expected of Season 2? Will Hannah only be featured through flashbacks? Luckily, last May, Netflix gave us some information with a tweet: a picture with five facts about Season 2. A key piece of information is that viewers will get to see other people’s perspectives on Hannah’s story.

Hopefully, all that was not resolved last season will get resolved this season. There is currently no official release date for Season 2, but people speculate it will come out late spring.