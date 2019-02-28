Women’s Basketball Logs 16th Season Win

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Women’s basketball secured their 16th win of the season Saturday, Feb. 23, defeating American International in a 55-52 nail biter. Senior Alexandria Kerr secured the win for the Chargers as she hit two free throws with 14 seconds left to give New Haven a three-point lead. The Yellow Jackets would have the final possession but came up short on a three-point attempt to end the game.

The Chargers defense continued to be a strong suit as they held the Yellow Jacket’s offense to only four points in the third quarter. This is the second time in two games where the Chargers held a team to under five points in a quarter. The last time came on Feb. 16 against Saint Rose when the Chargers held the Golden Knights to two points in the third quarter.

Rebounding was also a big factor, as New Haven out-rebounded American International 48-28. The Yellow Jackets came into the game averaging 39 rebounds per game as a team, which ranked them sixth in the NE-10 Conference. New Haven’s rebounding dominance came in the form of junior Micah Wormack, who pulled down 17 rebounds to go along with 14 points.

The Chargers turned 17 offensive rebounds into 20-second chance points, compared to the Yellow Jackets who turned eight offensive rebounds into six-second chance points. The Chargers showed their active hands on defense, causing nine steals and 11 turnovers. They also converted those on the offensive end, cashing in 14 points off turnovers. Freshman Camryn led the way on defense with four steals.

Overall, the Chargers shot 39 percent from the field and 21 percent from the three-point range. Leading the offense was Kerr who led all scorers with 21 points and seven rebounds. Kerr’s 16 points per game is currently holds 10th in the NE-10 Conference and she continues to lead the Chargers in all offensive categories. Wormack’s efficient shooting continued as she shot 50 percent from the field, boosting her field goal percentage on the season to 55 percent which is third best in the NE-10.

New Haven held American International to 34 percent shooting from the field and 20 percent from three-point range. This was uncharacteristic of the Yellow Jackets as they are shooting 41 percent from the field and 32 percent from downtown on the season. Both rank in the top 10 in the NE-10 Conference.

The Chargers will look to bring their dominant defense back to West Haven on Feb. 26 when they take on Le Moyne at Charger Gymnasium. The Chargers and Dolphins will be meeting for the second time this season, with the first meeting going to Le Moyne 66-56. Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m.