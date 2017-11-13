West Haven Landfill Transforms into a Solar Panel Facility





On Oct. 23, the West Haven City Council heard proposal from the founder of Branford-based manufacturer, who wants to build a display of solar panels over the West Haven’s landfill.

The ground mounted solar generated panels would be constructed on two privately owned properties on Spring Street. CEO of SolarUS Inc. Steven Elkin, presented the 20 minutes proposal as well as a 13 page hand written proposal to all council members. It indicates the electricity produced by the solar panels would be at a per-kilowatt-hour cost as well as a layout of the facility.

The proposal said, “ The term of the Net-Metering Allocation will be 20 years with a starting Net-Meter Allocation agreement discount of 10 percent.”

The city’s commissioner of planning and development, Joseph A. Riccio Jr., confirmed that SolarUS will have the option to construct either two properties owned by Solid Waste Disposal Inc. of Connecticut, which are on 8 Spring St., 29.13 acres and 2 Spring St., 12.94 acres.

Elkin mentioned the benefits the solar panels would bring to West Haven. First starters, it would revive a “dead” site, generation of electrical savings, more jobs, and the ability to produce energy locally. As well as the positive impact on the environment by reducing the city’s greenhouse gases and contribution to global warming.

Mayor Edwards M. O’Brien said, “The partnership we are trying to form with SolarUS will be a huge benefit to West Haven in both lowering our energy costs long term and reducing our carbon footprint.” O’Brian also said, “We want to transform a former landfill into something very positive that will not only save us money but work to modernize our infrastructure.”

Riccio said that the city and SolarUS are negotiating an understanding outlining the terms of an agreement between the two parties.

According to Elkin’s proposal a diligence period will follow, “during which time environmental and geo-technical issues will be studied.”

Once it is finalized the council is expected to consider the MOU.