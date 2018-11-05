Know Your Ballot

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Election Day is two short days away. Do you know what’s on Connecticut’s ballot? The Charger Bulletin did what every college student does if they want to know something: We checked the Internet. Here, we break down the Senate and House candidates’ stances on hot-button issues, as well as explain two questions on the ballot.

Senate

Senator Christopher Murphy is running for re-election for his second term against three other candidates from the Republican, Libertarian, and Green parties.

Christopher Murphy: Democrat, incumbent

Economy/business: supports funding for start-up companies, raising the minimum wage, and reducing the cost of childcare.

Healthcare: supports affordable health care for all and comprehensive mental health laws.

Gun Laws: supports increased background checks and limits on military-style assault weapons.

Abortion: pro-choice, supports Affordable Care Act.

Immigration: believes in immigration reform but opposes separating children and families and banning immigration from predominantly Muslim countries.

Matthew Corey: Republican, candidate

Economy/business: supports apprentice programs, tax reform, further investment in technology companies and small business, and increasing the retirement age.

Healthcare: proposes giving states more power to make decisions about Medicaid spending, coupled with no discrimination based on pre-existing conditions, and the purchase of health insurance across state lines.

Gun Laws: believes most gun law reform needs to involve mental health programs.

Abortion: pro-life.

Immigration: believes in a crack-down on illegal immigration, and proposes building a wall at the country’s southern border, and eliminating sanction cities; also, supports reform to quicken the process of legal immigration.

Richard Lion: Libertarian, candidate

Economy/business: proposes lowering full-time work week to 30 hours in an effort to encourage companies to hire more workers, which candidate says will raise wages because of an increased demand for workers.

Healthcare: supports medical marijuana and believes healthcare is an unalienable right but that the government should not pay for it.

Gun Laws: believes we should abolish all gun laws, including permits.

Abortion: supports a women’s right to choose and advocates for research on more options than abortion, including the possibility of transporting a fetus from one woman to another.

Immigration: no stance is provided on his website.

Jeffrey Russell: Green, candidate

Russell’s campaign page offers little insight into his stance on some issues, choosing, instead, to focus on the environment and climate change;believes the country needs to transition to a green economy and that the government needs fundamental reform.

House of Representatives

Both West Haven and New Haven fall in Connecticut’s 3rd Congressional District, withs two candidates running for a spot in the House: incumbent Rosa DeLauro and Angel Cadena Jr.

Rosa DeLauro: Democrat, incumbent

Economy/business: proposes a focus on creating middle-class jobs, keeping jobs in the country, and support small businesses and innovative research.

Healthcare: supports the Affordable Care Act and biomedical research.

Gun Laws: proposes more funding for mental health programs, federal research on gun violence, and incentivizing individuals to turn in any assault weapons.

Abortion: pro-choice.

Immigration: supports comprehensive immigration reform and opposes breaking up families at the border and deportation on the basis of sole immigration violations.

Angel Cadena Jr.: Republican, candidate

Cadena’s website does not provide his stance on specific issues, but discusses support for the Republican Party in a general sense. The website briefly mentions the candidate’s stance to improve Connecticut’s infrastructure.

Ballot Questions

There are also two ballot questions, or amendments that need to be voted on and passed by the public. These are: the Transportation Revenue Lockbox Amendment and the Legislative Requirements to Transfer State Properties Amendment. According to Ballotpedia, the Transportation Revenue Lockbox Amendment would require all state revenue in the special transportation fund be used exclusively for transportation purposes.

The Legislative Requirements to Transfer State Properties Amendment would require public hearings before state-owned, public land could be sold or transferred, as well as a two-thirds vote in the state General Assembly before sale or transfer of land owned by the state agriculture or environmental protection departments, according to the organization ProteCT Public Lands.