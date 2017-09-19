The Student News Source of the University of New Haven

We’re Sorry for an Error

September 19, 2017

The Charger Bulletin would like to apologize for an explicit word that was printed in our “Tweets of the Week” section of the September 19 print issue.

The word used is not something we would normally publish, and was overlooked during the editing process.

We apologize for the error.

