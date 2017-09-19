We’re Sorry for an Error
September 19, 2017
The Charger Bulletin would like to apologize for an explicit word that was printed in our “Tweets of the Week” section of the September 19 print issue.
The word used is not something we would normally publish, and was overlooked during the editing process.
We apologize for the error.
