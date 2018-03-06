Do you want a snow day?
Yes, it’s the midterms. Yes, you’re feeling overwhelmed. We have the answer. Snow day.
According to the Huffington Post, there are four crucial steps to make sure you get to sleep in tomorrow.
- Freeze a spoon and place it under your pillow
- Wear your pajamas inside out and backward
- Flush six ice cubes down the toilet
- Brush your teeth with the opposite hand
