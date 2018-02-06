Victimology Club Hosts “Faces of Domestic Violence”

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The university Victimology Club hosted “The Faces of Domestic Violence.” This was the club’s first year hosting the event, said club vice president, Kaitlyn Spear, junior criminal justice major.

“We chose to host the event to spread awareness for domestic violence and to educate the student body about the large scope of people that domestic violence impacts,” said Spear. “It was our goal and the theme of the event to exemplify that domestic violence does not discriminate against race, sexual orientation, religion, gender, or age.”

The night started with a video re-enacting the Thurman v. City of Torrington case, where police officers did not properly react to the domestic violence call, and violated the victim’s rights. The victim, Tracey Thurman, was the first woman to sue a town for infringement of rights. This was a major case that introduced mandatory arrests in Connecticut.

Spear said the club began with the video because “it is a shock factor and, most importantly, it gives insight into the history of domestic violence and how it was handled, or not handled, by law enforcement in the past.”

The event also raised the question: “Why do domestic violence victims stay in their abusive relationships?” The theme was that it is good to acknowledge the problem of victims staying with their abusers, but that there is a fine line between acknowledging and blaming. According to members of the Victimology Club, the question must be asked because it must be addressed.

Students involved in the event also read stories from domestic violence situations, all from different perspectives, including a testimonial read from a worker from the National Domestic Violence Hotline. The event ended with an overview of the warning signs of abuse

“This is an important topic for a college campus, especially one rooted in criminal justice, because it informs the students and faculty about the truth of domestic violence, that it impacts everyone,” Spear said.