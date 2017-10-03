Utilizing Social Media for Good

For some reason, every time I open up Twitter or Instagram, I cannot escape celebrity culture. Between the Kardashians, Cardi B, and Taylor Swift, it seems that the public’s attention is focused on who’s being snubbed, and who’s wearing what, rather than natural disasters that are affecting their peers.

Here’s the thing: I do not expect people to be focused on politics, or “the issues” 24/7. Sometimes, we all need a break from the disaster that is the real world, and getting lost in the abyss of the Kardashians can be a nice break. My problem is that with the ever-growing prevalence of social media, I would think that there would be more focus on world issues.

In 2005, when Hurricane Katrina devastated New Orleans, the media coverage was everywhere. Although Instagram and Twitter were not as popular as they are today, the attention from the general public was overwhelming. With the several disasters we have had recently, it seems the public’s attention bounces back to trivial issues incredibly quick. But some are using social media for the better.

Organizations on our campus are using social media platforms to promote unity and support. After seeing on Instagram how Hurricane Maria had affected a brother of Lambda Alpha Upsilon Fraternity, Inc. (LAU), the sisters of Phi Sigma Sigma were able to donate over $200 to support the family of a brother of LAU whose family was affected Hurricane Maria.

“I believe that social media is such a useful tool, and when we use it for situations like this, it is amazing at what could become of it,” said Alex Chueiri, sister of Phi Sigma Sigma. “If it weren’t for our LAU chapter posting on behalf of their hermano at Binghamton, I would have never been aware of the cause. Nowadays, there is so much we could do to make a difference in this world and social media is just a platform that helps us with that goal.”

Other organizations such as have also worked towards creating relief for families through social media. USGA has sent mass emails to everyone on campus to let people be aware of how they can help devastated areas.

It is in moments like these that I am grateful that social media is around. We can use it to make such a difference in our world and it is inspiring to see those moments when it happens. So be sure that when you’re liking those pictures of Kylie Jenner, that you realize that social media can be used for so much more than just a like.