University Enters Partnership With New Haven Sister Cities

Glenn Rohrbacker/The Charger Bulletin





In a press conference held Monday afternoon, The University of New Haven announced its partnership with New Haven Sister Cities, Inc. The alliance would be an initiative to promote global awareness, education, and understanding within New Haven’s eight sister cities located in China, Israel, Italy, France, Sierra Leone, Vietnam, Nicaragua, and Mexico.

“Together we are working to promote the historic city of New Haven and the greater New Haven region as a global destination and messenger of peace in this twenty first century,” said New Haven Mayor Toni N. Harp, an honorary chairwoman of the Sister Cities board of directors.

Founded in 1982, NHSC is a part of a nationwide program started by President Dwight D. Eisenhower to promote “an awareness of the various cultures, customs, and historical heritages of its sister cities by cultivating citizen diplomacy.”

This partnership advocates for peace through mutual respect and cooperation by forming relationships “one individual, and one community at a time,” said President of New Haven Sister Cities Inc., Shaundolyn Slaughter.

The chapter stands by with support, supplies, and relief by not only aiding in situations such as the past outbreak of Ebola in Sierra Leone, but also celebrating the milestones that make each country and city unique.

University President Steven H. Kaplan draws on the student body and the faculty, citing an opportunity to help further advance our partnerships and cross cultural understanding.

“The University of New Haven is a diverse and vibrant community with students hailing from 43 different states and 45 countries,” said President Kaplan. “Cultural sensitivity is very much a part of who we are and how we approach education, our partnership with New Haven Sister Cities will enhance our emphasis on global awareness.”

The alliance was formalized with a signing of a memorandum of understanding, a symbol of growth and development for both the University of New Haven and the New Haven Sister Cities Inc.