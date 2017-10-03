Tweeting with the 280 Character Limit

Close Charger Bulletin Assistant Editor Charger Bulletin Assistant Editor





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

I am one of the few privileged Twitter users that received the 280 character expansion, doubling the amount of space I have to compose a tweet. Ironically, I was criticizing this rollout to a friend right before I discovered I had it.

Upon discovering this change, I grossly abused my power by composing the following tweets:





This is obviously not the most effective use of space, but it makes two solid points: one, that most of the people (celebrities, etc.) that have this ability will not use it to spread effective messages. Two, the people who are going to compose long tweets still, in theory, do not have enough space. If I could, I probably would tweet all of “Fergalicious,” but it wouldn’t be as fun.

Knowing that I have the privilege that others don’t is the most amusing aspect of the feature, but how long will it be until Twitter applies the new restriction to everyone? The novelty will quickly wear out, leaving everyone’s feeds with more clutter.

After my tweets started getting recognition, I received envious messages asking “How does it feel to use 280 characters?”

The truth is, using the character limit does not feel much different, and it will not change anything about user interactions other than discouraging them from reading.

Those who are interested in reading threads about different topics will continue to do so in the same fashion that they always have; the others that use Twitter for news bits and memes will likely pass by these longer posts during their casual scroll. The only part of this feature I’m excited about is having enough room to use proper punctuation.

If you desperately need to try tweeting with 280 characters, there are Google Chrome extensions that will allow you to bypass the 140 characters.

You aren’t missing out on much, though, and you will probably have this feature soon.