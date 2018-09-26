MENU

Student Receives President’s Fellowship

Courtesy of Ife Campbell

Courtesy of Ife Campbell

Lindsey Scalabrino, Contributing Writer
September 26, 2018

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Ife Campbell has completed the president’s public fellowship at the university. The fellowship  recognizes students who reach out to the community for different service projects. These projects can include volunteering for organizations such as CitySeed, the New Haven police department or, in Campbell’s case, the Connecticut Children’s Museum.

Campbell said volunteering  taught her important skills, such as resilience, communication skills, and how to stay positive when on the job.

“I thought I was prepared because I was a camp counselor before, and a babysitter, but it’s different because it’s 35 hours a week around kids and I kinda learned how to keep resilient within myself,” Campbell said. “I was kinda like drained the first few weeks and I was like ‘what’s happening?’”

Despite the toll the work brought her, Campbell found subsequent weeks to be less tiring as she adapted to different children’s needs. Some children, she said, require different types of communication, such as those who were too young to speak in full sentences, or children who grew up in families whose members spoke multiple languages. But, Campbell soon got better at understanding each child.

After the adjustment, Campbell said she was more confident dealing with the kids and their occasional reluctance to cooperate.

“Not overpowering them, but also kind of just being like ‘I’m an authority figure here, you need to listen, I need you to listen, please,’” she said

For Campbell, the biggest takeaways from the service project were in her growth as a student, and as a leader. But she also jokingly mentioned that she received a T-shirt as well.

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Student Receives President’s Fellowship

    Student Life

    Spirit Initiative Boosts School Spirit

  • Student Receives President’s Fellowship

    Student Life

    OIT Introduces Educations on Phishing

  • Student Receives President’s Fellowship

    Student Life

    Does Welcome Project Mark Victory for Campus Inclusion?

  • Student Receives President’s Fellowship

    Student Life

    Comedian Brings Music to Bucknall

  • Student Receives President’s Fellowship

    Student Life

    Coffee With a Cop, Donuts too

  • Student Receives President’s Fellowship

    Student Life

    Sorority Hosts “Show Your Spots”

  • Student Receives President’s Fellowship

    Student Life

    MOGAIlize Becomes SPECTRA

  • Student Receives President’s Fellowship

    Student Life

    Professor Finds a New Home With GIS

  • Student Receives President’s Fellowship

    Student Life

    Psychic Madman Closes Out Welcome Week

  • Student Receives President’s Fellowship

    Student Life

    Mosaic Reception: A Campus Welcome

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Student News Source of the University of New Haven
Student Receives President’s Fellowship