Remembering Stan Lee

Emily McDonough, Contributing Writer
November 19, 2018

Stan Lee, born Dec.28, 1922, died on Monday Nov. 12, at the age of 95.  Mr. Lee was seen as a creative genius and paved the way for both comic and superhero creators. He was the executive vice president and publisher of Marvel Comics, and co-created some of the company’s most famous heroes such as: Spider-Man, Black Widow, The Hulk, Iron Man, The X-Men, The Fantastic Four, Doctor Strange, and many others in the Marvel universe.

Mr. Lee worked on many other projects besides creating memorable characters during his life. He had a podcast titled “The Epic Marvel Podcast” for many years, where he had a catch phrase, “Excelsior!” which means “onward and upward to greater glory!”

He also had a reality show called “Who Wants to Be a Superhero?” The show ran from 2006-2007, and in it contestants would create their own superhero alter egos in a competition. The winner would get a comic written and published by Stan Lee.

When he started out, Mr. Lee said he thought what he was doing was not important, but he soon realized that entertainment is important and a big part of people’s lives. According to IMDB, he said: “I am doing what I enjoy doing. To me, it is such fun! Creating characters, writing stories. It’s an exciting life! And, when you do something that the fans seem to enjoy, that gives you such satisfaction that you don’t want to stop.”

On Monday, social media saw an outpouring of tributes from actors, celebrities, and fans recalling memories of the creator and the times they first met him. Mr. Lee made a cameo in every Marvel movie, TV show, and most recently the new Spider-Man video game from Insomniac Games. Mr. Lee has a cameo in the upcoming untitled Avengers film, but an appearance in “Captain Marvel” and “Spider-Man: Far From Home,”  has not been confirmed.

