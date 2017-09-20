New Haven Hosts PRIDE Parade

The LBGTQ+ community gathered in New Haven recently to celebrate sexual orientation and gender diversity at the 20th Pride New Haven.

The festivities started Sept. 15 at the New Haven City Hall and was followed by an art show featuring the likes of artist Ricky Mestre and photographer Daniel Eugene.

The main event was a block party on Center Street in New Haven. The alley was packed with party goers, dressed in LGBTQ+ flags, colorful face paint and drag.

PRIDE New Haven was one of several Pride events taking place across the United States, with Pride New York being one of the biggest on the east coast. The events’ goal is to raise awareness for the LGBTQ+ community, and for equality.

While the city-wide parties and protests get the most attention, PRIDE continues to organize in several cities out of its “Pride Centers.” The New Haven pride center is at 84 Orange Street. There, they host workshops and group chats and offer support to struggling members of their community.