MOGAIlize Becomes SPECTRA

Think LGBTQIA+ on any college campus, and think PRIDE.

The university now has a club considered a sister to the PRIDE club, called SPECTRA, formally known as MOGAllize.

SPECTRA stands for Sexuality, Pride, Education, Trust, Respect, and Advocacy, while their former name stood for the Marginalized Orientations, Gender Alignments, and Intersex Club.

“We decided to change our name because we wanted something to be a bit more inclusive,” said Josh Carbajal, a university alumni who helped start SPECTRA when it was still MOGAIlize. “This more accurately describes our goals than ‘MOGAllize’ was able to.”

SPECTRA is focused on advocating and educating others about the LGBTQIA+ community. While PRIDE is event-heavy organization, SPECTRA has more discussion-based meetings.

“The biggest misconception about SPECTRA is that it is only for LGBTQIA+ people,” said Carbajal. “SPECTRA wants to education everyone on this campus, the meetings and events are open to all and are considered a space where people are open to ask questions, learn about the community and get to know members of the organization itself.”

Students can expect a safe space where they can learn about and discuss LGBTQIA+ history, terminology, symbolism, and current events. It is also a space for students to talk about concerns they have about the campus climate and LGBTQIA+ individuals, or their general wellbeing if they are need of support.

Meetings usually center around a topic that is chosen beforehand. Their discussions include articles, presentations,games, and/or personal stories. .

“SPECTRA meant the world to me as an undergrad, and it still holds a huge place in my heart,” said Carbajal. “The people I met through it have become some of my best friends, and it became a second family for me.”

SPECTRA meets Mondays from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Kaplan 101. This year, the group attended WestFest to spread awareness.