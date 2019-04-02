Midterm Stress

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Graduating, graduate school applications, finals, and midterms are a few things that can stress a student out. Midterm season is one of the most stressful times for college students because it is a test to see if you have been paying attention during the semester. But if you are taking classes like logic, biochem, or organic chemistry, it might not be so easy.

Stressing out about a class is not going to do any good for passing that midterm. This might sound cliché, but the best thing to do to relieve stress is to breathe, and relax. Everything will be alright. After calming down, here is some advice to follow to make sure that you pass your midterm.

The best advice to give is to always study. Studying is an effective way to make sure you know the topics that will be on the test. According to the Princeton Review, the best way to study is to speak out and ask questions. You can ask questions such as “What is the format of the exam?”, “What will the midterm consist of?”, and “Will there be a study guide or a class review before the exam?”

A student can also make their own study guide when they are provided with the materials. A personalized guide makes it easier to study, and is a great visual technique as well. Other techniques can include making a study group, changing up the scenery, and asking friends for help.

While you may want to study until all hours, you need to manage your time wisely. You need to take breaks, it will give your mind a break from either looking at a screen or trying to memorize papers of materials. If you were studying for an hour or two straight, then take an hour break. Go fuel your brain with some food and water or take a walk around your building. You can even meet up with a friend or call a family member. Just do something that doesn’t involve school work. You also want to make sure that you are getting enough sleep,which means that as much as you need to study, you need to go to bed at a reasonable hour, so that you aren’t exhausted the next day.

Try not to stress over midterms. Those midterms for the tough classes are no match for you if you take the steps to pass them. That means creating your own study plan, studying regularly, and making sure that you understand the materials that will be on the test.