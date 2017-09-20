Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off with a barbecue for Students





The Latin American Student Association held a barbecue to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month. The barbecue was attended by many who enjoyed Latin music, including salsa, bachata, merengue, reggaeton, and Hip-Hop.

The month officially begins on the Sept. 15 to mark the independence days for Latin American countries such as Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua. Mexico and Chile celebrate their independence on the 16th and 18th of September.

Events will be held throughout the month to educate students about Hispanic heritage, and to raise awareness around the campus. While not many students may know that it is Hispanic Heritage Month, these event will be a way to encourage learning about Hispanic cultures.

“It’s really important to have events such as this every race deserves acknowledgment,” said Destiny Sanchez.

At the kickoff, students gathered around, and danced to music while they waited for the barbequed kebabs, grilled chicken and onions.

“Dope event, seeing everyone outside, and being able to come together for an event is great,” said university student, Kenneth Notarino-Jeffrey.

This event is one of many planned for the month, said Cindy Zhunio, president of LASA.

Other events include Spanish Jeopardy, a discussion on the definition of Latinx, and salsa dance lessons.

“Through these events we want to celebrate our heritage and pay recognition to the contributions of the Latino Americans and Hispanics of our community,” said Giselle Lemus, LASA executive assistant.

All events are open to students campus-wide.