Kaplan: University Will Not Penalize Student Protestors

Glenn Rohrbacker, Editor in Chief
February 28, 2018

In an email sent to the campus community early Wednesday, University of New Haven President Steven H. Kaplan said that the university will not penalize prospective students for protesting peacefully in the wake of the mass shooting in Parkland, Florida.

“The history of our nation is replete with examples of movements that began with a few voices that became many, and that have resulted in lasting change,” Kaplan wrote.

Other colleges, like the University of Connecticut, and Ivy League schools like Dartmouth and Brown, put out similar statements, reassuring students that their right to peaceful protest would not affect their admissions decision.

The email continued saying, “as high school students across the country have organized authentic, meaningful protests, we at the University of New Haven have been proud of the important ways in which they have utilized their constitutional right to free speech to further their cause.

Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, who lost 17 community members on Feb. 14, have organized a “March for Our Lives” on March 24 in Washington D.C. to call for stricter laws surrounding gun violence.

Kaplan: University Will Not Penalize Student Protestors