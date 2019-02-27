MENU

Jovan Bloise to Replace “Dining Dan”

Back to Article
Back to Article

Jovan Bloise to Replace “Dining Dan”

Photo Courtesy of University of New Haven Dining Services

Photo Courtesy of University of New Haven Dining Services

Photo Courtesy of University of New Haven Dining Services

Ethan Cardona, Staff Writer
February 27, 2019

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Dan Simpson, better known to students as “Dining Dan,” left the university Thursday, after three years in his role as student ambassador for Dining Services. He will be replaced by Jovan Bloise, who began his tenure as student ambassador on Friday.

Simpson started the role in Oct. 2015 and was the first person to hold the title of student ambassador both on campus and in Sodexo. He leaves New Haven for Wesleyan University where he will hold the title of Cafe Manager and work in marketing and social media. He said it was a “bittersweet process” leaving the university and he leaves with “fondness, pride, and happiness.”

Simpson left his mark on the university throughout assisting students with questions or concerns they had in regards to dining.

“Giving [Sodexo] a ‘face’ so to speak, someone that students knew they could go to and have their questions answered, their needs satisfied, and their voices heard,” said Simpson. “Dining Dan is a pretty sweet nickname, I must say.”

Bloise enters his position as the new student ambassador after spending just shy of a year at the university in the role of front of house supervisor at The Marketplace, a role he says will benefit him in his new position.

“I think my previous relationships and exposure to a lot of students have really helped me get accustomed to this role,” Bloise said. “Being a supervisor at the busiest outlet on campus, I saw so many faces a day and the students knew that they could come to me as a supervisor. Now they can come to me with a lot more of their wants, needs, and concerns and I’m ready.”

Bloise spent the last two weeks prior to becoming student ambassador shadowing Simpson, where he learned how to write blog and social media posts as well as create surveys along with “how to engage with students and faculty the ‘Dining Dan way’,” said Bloise.

He also got advice from Simpson to “believe in yourself and use exclamation points,” Bloise said, along with being told to make sure he made the role his own.

Simpson wished the best to Bloise, with whom he’s known since high school, which is why Simpson recommend Bloise succeed him when he departed the university last week.

“When Juan [Dominguez, Sodexo general manager] asked me for my recommendation as to who a suitable ‘replacement’ could be, I immediately thought of Jovan and only Jovan,” said Simpson.

Bloise has already started in his role, as he was introduced at USGA on Friday and announced Sodexo’s plan to discontinue taking students’ ID’s when they ask for to-go boxes at The Marketplace.

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Left
  • Jovan Bloise to Replace “Dining Dan”

    Student Life

    Marketplace to No Longer Holds IDs

  • Jovan Bloise to Replace “Dining Dan”

    Student Life

    Rec Center Holds Annual STEM Career Fair

  • Jovan Bloise to Replace “Dining Dan”

    Student Life

    Students Find Experience with Pitch Perfect

  • Jovan Bloise to Replace “Dining Dan”

    Student Life

    University Recognizes National Condom Week

  • Jovan Bloise to Replace “Dining Dan”

    Student Life

    How Do We Get a Snow Day?

  • Jovan Bloise to Replace “Dining Dan”

    Student Life

    Finding Ways to Make a More Sustainable Campus

  • Jovan Bloise to Replace “Dining Dan”

    Student Life

    Sigma Iota Alpha Hosts “‘F’ is for Feminism” Event

  • Jovan Bloise to Replace “Dining Dan”

    Student Life

    NAACP Hosts “Policing the Police” Panel

  • Jovan Bloise to Replace “Dining Dan”

    Student Life

    ISA Hosts “International Night”

  • Jovan Bloise to Replace “Dining Dan”

    Student Life

    Students Rollback at Welcome Event

Navigate Right

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Student News Source of the University of New Haven
Jovan Bloise to Replace “Dining Dan”