Jamie Lee Curtis Returns to Halloween Franchise ‘One Last Time’

A new installment of the iconic Halloween franchise has been in the works since this past February, with John Carpenter as the executive producer and potential composer, along with Danny McBride (Eastbound & Down), and David Gordon Green (Pineapple Express) as writers – the latter being the director. Blumhouse Productions, the studio behind horror blockbusters like Get Out and Paranormal Activity, will finance the film. On Friday, the studio announced that Jamie Lee Curtis will be returning to the movie franchise to reprise her role as Laurie Strode.

Curtis tweeted a photo of her standing outside of a dimmed house with Michael Myers, captioned:”Same porch. Same clothes. Same issues. 40 years later. Headed back to Haddonfield one last time for Halloween. Release date 10/19/18..”

It is unknown whether this will be the final Halloween movie ever made, though remake after remake is a common trend in Hollywood.

The Halloween franchise began in 1978, originally directed by Carpenter and produced by Moustapha Akkad on an estimated $300,000 budget. It grossed an estimated $70 million at the box office and helped Curtis, the daughter of already-famous parents Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis, become a star. It led to ten additional films, which have grossed over $400 million worldwide.

Avid fans are questioning Laurie Strode’s return to the Halloween franchise. Curtis returned to the big-screen for the 1998 film Halloween H20: 20 Years Later, which ignores the four previous installments and continues the storyline from Halloween II. Michael Myers finds out that Laurie Strode, his sister, is alive after she faked her death and fled the country. In the 2002 Halloween: Resurrection film, Myers successfully kills Laurie.