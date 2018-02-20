Former Students Charged in Credit Card Fraud Case

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

On February 8, University of New Haven Chief of Police, Tracy Mooney, released a detailed email, regarding University of New Haven students who used stolen credit card and financial information for personal use.

When asked how the case was initially brought to her attention, Mooney said “Representatives of the Campus Bookstore, in conjunction with our IT department, worked together to establish that certain online credit card activity was suspicious in nature and then involved the University of New Haven Police Department.”

As the University of New Haven Police Department became aware of the investigation, Officer Keith Ellery concluded that the involved suspects had committed felonies, due to the amount of money involved.

Although no detailed information was released regarding the students who were involved in the investigation, it was released they were withdrawn from the university.

“The information that was used, did not belong to or was not that of any student, faculty, or staff. It was information gained online from a person who is not affiliated with the university,” Mooney said.

Despite the conclusion of the investigation and the removal of students from the university, incidents like this are to be watched closely.

The University of New Haven Police Department and Mooney would like to remind students and faculty that “this type of behavior will not be tolerated, and these incidents will be thoroughly investigated.”

The students charged faced significant conduct charges that will negatively affect their academic record, according to Mooney’s email. These violations remain on a student’s record permanently after leaving the university.

Criminal charges were filed against each student, and arrest warrants have been issued, charging them with corresponding Class D felonies. A Class D felony in the state of Connecticut is punishable by up to five years in prison and up to a $5,000 fine.

For more information on this matter, students, faculty, and staff are encouraged to reach out to the University of New Haven Police Department.