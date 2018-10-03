MENU

Fall Fair Preview

Tyler Butler/The Charger Bulletin

Tyler Butler/The Charger Bulletin

Anna Downs, Entertainment Editor
October 2, 2018

With the fall season in full swing, here are some fairs and festivals happening in New Haven County to help get you in the spirit.  

  1. Bethany Harvest Festival and Food Trucks: Sunday, Oct. 7 at 696 Amity Road, Bethany.

11 a.m. –  4 p.m.

There will be live music, a craft fair, and more  in and near the firehouse. There will also be a large array of food trucks from ice cream to seafood.  In the field area there will be inflatables, a petting zoo, a mechanical bull, and more. Check out their official website to get all the details on what to expect at the Bethany Harvest Festival.

  1. Milford Pumpkins on the Pier: Saturday, Oct. 6 at Walnut Beach, 113 Broadway.

10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The Boys and Girls Club sponsored event showcases decorative pumpkins and jackolanterns on the pier, live music, and a pumpkin patch, so you can take home your own pumpkin! They also have a rain date set for Oct.7.

  1.  Bauer Park Harvest Festival:, Oct. 13, at  257 Copse Road, Madison.

11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

This community run event joins people together for music, food, animals, crafts, games, and more, all free of charge, take a look at their website for more information: Bauer Park Harvest Festival.

  1. 15th Annual Pumpkin Festival :Oct. 20 at 36 Center Street, Prospect.

4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Decorated pumpkins will be displayed around the Green for judging and everyone’s enjoyment. There will also be prizes, food, games, and a costume parade. Rain date is set for Oct. 21.

  1. Celebrate Wallingford :Oct. 6 & 7 at North Main Street & South Main Street, Wallingford.

Oct. 6, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Oct. 7, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

This two day event consists of crafts, games, live music, a road race, and much more. Check their website for the full roster: Celebrate Wallingford.

The Student News Source of the University of New Haven
Fall Fair Preview