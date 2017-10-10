Editor: The Charger Bulletin Will Print Biweekly

As many other college newspapers have done, the Charger Bulletin will be moving from weekly to biweekly print publication. This was not an easy decision, since we have been the student newspaper of the University of New Haven since 1938.

This is not a cutting back of the Charger Bulletin. In fact, we are more robust and present than ever and intend only to grow. The money we save from less printing will go toward an increased effort in digital and multimedia storytelling. We will also be replacing our printed papers with more online content.

We aren’t naive to the fact that newspapers aren’t a part of college culture anymore. We know that you don’t need to pick up our paper to get the news you want. That is why we will focus on getting you the news you need in the ways you want.

In the past month that students have been back to school, we’ve seen some transformational change to do just that.

We launched Charger Bulletin News, a weekly news broadcast that can be seen on www.chargerbulletin.com. This platform gives us a chance to not only be written storytellers, but visual ones as well. We launched the Charger Bulletin Podcast Network as well, getting students involved with the audio medium that has become popular and essential.

Not only have we launched new storytelling methods, but you can now get our content in more places. It’s on your Apple News app, in our app, on our website, and if you ask Alexa for it, she’ll tell you.

We will be using social media to connect with the students of the University of New Haven and will continue our commitment of being a resource for the community. We welcome your feedback as we approach these new changes.

The Charger Bulletin will always be dedicated to fair and honest reporting, no matter the medium.