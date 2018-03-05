Dodds & Kaplan Hall Evacuated Due to Gas Smell

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

3/2/18 12:18 p.m.

Officials from the West Haven emergency services declared that both Dodds and Kaplan Halls are safe. According to a text alert, the natural gas smell traveled from an off-campus location.

3/2/18 12:13 p.m.

Dodds Hall and Kaplan Hall have been evacuated just before noon on Monday due to a natural gas smell, according to an emergency alert sent by Ronald Quagliani, associate vice president for public safety.

Fire department officials confirmed that there was an odor in a room on the first floor of Kaplan Hall, and that the gas company was contacted.

Several students on the fourth floor of Dodds Hall reported that they did not smell anything, but were evacuated as a precaution.

The area around Dodds Hall has been cleared, with students waiting in nearby buildings. It was not clear how long the evacuation would be in place.

The incident comes a week after Buckman Hall was evacuated due to a failure in the ventilation systems.

*This is a developing story, please check back for more updates.*